Tumhari Sulu actor Vidya Balan to get a notice from FDA for promoting cought syrup?

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu found itself surrounded by controversy when reports about using a particular cough syrup in the movie surfaced. The film’s production house, T-Series and north India based pharmaceutical company, Torque, may receive notice for not adding an advisory before promoting a cough syrup as a part of movie promotion.

Officials from Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) said a similar notice may be sent to Vidya Balan also, for promoting the cough syrup in advertisements through newspapers and electronic media channels.

FDA commissioner Pallavi Darade has said that the advertisement campaign violated basic norm of advising the readers and target audience to exercise caution while using the medicine. The notices pointed out that the advertisers didn’t advice the patients to not use the drug without physicians consultation.

Vidya Balan as Sulu in the advertisement is seen promoting the cough syrup, Torex. During film promotions, Vidya was seen in an advertisement where she is coughing while anchoring a show at a radio station. The actor says in the advertisement, “Sulu ke har safar mein uska saathi, Torex cough syrup ho, toh alvida khashi.”

Following this Dr Tushar Jagtap, a medical activist was the first one to write to the FDA. He had written to FDA commissioner, citing how the wide advertising campaign promotes self-medication.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with T-Series, Mr. Vinod Bhanushali, President – Marketing, Media, Publishing and Music Acquisition, said, “We have nothing to do with the product it’s purely an integration in film promotion. The brand shall be answerable for any query.”

