Tubelight trailer reaction: Salman Khan returns love of his fans as he greets them at home with Sohail Khan, see photos, video

The madness around the trailer release of the much-awaited movie of the year, Tubelight, didn’t restrict only to social media. The fanatics of this Salman Khan-starrer reached his residence in Bandra and celebrated the release of the trailer of their superstar’s film and made it no less than a festival. There were drum beats, there was a huge crowd rooting for Salman and his bhaijaan Sohail Khan and there was the Radio Song playing outside Salman’s house. Bollywood’s Sultan was showered with a lot of love, blessings, and many best wishes from his fans who cannot wait until June 25, when Tubelight will finally land in the theaters.

Salman reciprocated the love as he stood on his balcony with Sohail Khan and waved back to his many fans who gathered outside his house. It was overwhelming for the actor to witness such love from his fans. Sharing the view from his house on Thursday night, Salman wrote, “#StarGoldKiTubelight is shining very bright! Thanks for bringing me so much love from my fans @StarGoldIndia!” When the trailer has brought such a storm among the movie buffs, we wonder what will happen when the film will be finally out.

#StarGoldKiTubelight is shining very bright! Thanks for bringing me so much love from my fans @StarGoldIndia! pic.twitter.com/n8fyAZepjI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 25, 2017

The trailer has already crossed 3,243,403 view on YouTube and is receiving a positive response from Twitterati. While some cannot stop gushing over the simpleton Laxman aka Salman Khan others are playing the Radio Song on a loop after watching the trailer. One of the viewers wrote, “#TubelightTrailer is worth watching time n again. it left me spellbound. loving @BeingSalmanKhan more n more @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk 🙌” “The best thing about #TubelightTrailer is ur innocence :’) Your eyes speak volumes Loved it ❤❤,” wrote another social media user.

Late actor Om Puri and a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer are the moments that are being appreciated by all. “Watched The #TubelightTrailer So Many Times. Watching Now. Will Watch It Again. Best Part Is That Dialogue By Sir OM Puri ! @TubelightKiEid,” wrote a Salman Khan fan.

Heartfelt expressions by @BeingSalmanKhan, and each and every scene is emotionally priceless. #TubelightTrailer @TubelightKiEid — Anusmriti Sarkar (@AnusmritiSarkar) May 25, 2017

It’s simply the best trailer of any movie yet. @TubelightKiEid trailer promises 1 of d best movies coming our way.Await best of SALMAN KHAN — THE SALMAN KHAN (@ppritam009) May 25, 2017

#TubelightTrailer no words.#SalmanKhan you nailed it bro.

Another blockbuster movie awaits​ you.

We love you more & more till last breath. — Narendra Panda⏺ (@Narendrapanda7) May 25, 2017

