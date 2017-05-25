Tubelight trailer launched watch video: Salman Khan’s innocence, Shah Rukh Khan’s glimpse and Om Puri make it memorable

Tubelight trailer video: Salman Khan stuns his fans. Tubelight trailer video: Salman Khan stuns his fans.

With Tubelight, superstar Salman Khan looks ready with his eidi for his fans later this month. The film’s trailer is out and lives upto the hype atypical of a Salman Khan movie.

Here are the five reasons why the collaboration between the actor and filmmaker Kabir Khan appears a winner:

Watch | Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer

1. Salman is here to act.

In his over two decade career, Salman has come to be known more for his distinct, unparalleled screen presence than his acting talent. In fact, one can count on their fingertips the films where the star has challenged the actor in him. One such movie is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his second collaboration with Kabir. And in Tubelight, looks like the director has managed to extract another winning performance from Salman. The trailer is, obviously, an all Salman-show, and as naive Laxman he is delightfully believable.

2. There are plenty of Salman-Sohail’s ‘Bhai-Bhai’ moments.After Veer, this is the second time Salman and Sohail Khan are playing brothers in screen, and no Tubelight trailer doesn’t remind one of the nightmare that the 2010 film was. Instead, the chemistry between the real life siblings looks endearing and is one of the highlights of the trailer.

3. We saw Shah Rukh Khan!

Okay, so it’s only a blink-and-miss appearance, more like a tease but the superstar made it to the trailer, adding to the excitement around the film. Amid the Bharat-Laxman story, we see a shadow in the dark which totally looked like Shah Rukh. We can’t wait to see him in the film now.

4. The visuals of Om Puri increase the emotional quotient.

This was among the late actor’s last films and his scenes with Salman in the trailer are sure to make everyone emotional.

5. The film looks brilliant technically

From the gorgeous landscape of Ladakh to the beautiful background score complimenting the warm vibe of the film, this Kabir Khan-directorial looks a treat for the cinemagoers.

