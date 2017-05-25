Tubelight trailer, launch date and time details: Salman Khan film set to stun

Tubelight trailer launch date, time details: Salman Khan returns as a simpleton Laxman. Tubelight trailer launch date, time details: Salman Khan returns as a simpleton Laxman.

The much awaited day in Bollywood history is finally here, ​May 25​. All the Salman Khan fans might have already guessed what we are talking about. Yes, the trailer of Dabangg Khan-starrer Tubelight will finally land on our screens at 8.59 in the night. What’s the story behind this specific release time for Tubelight? Well, we are wondering too. But going by the pattern which Kabir Khan and team has followed until now while releasing the teaser and the song of the movie, this seems to be the ‘shubh mahurat’ for them.

Probably after getting many messages and posts asking the deets about the trailer release, Salman Khan took​ the responsibility upon himself of revealing the time of his movie’s trailer release. He even requested his many fans to keep calm and believe in him. “Kar lo yakeen, #TubelightTrailer will be here tonight at 8:59 PM .

@starindia @skfilmsofficial @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid,” tweeted Salman. In his tweet, he unveiled another poster of the film which read “Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai?”

Director Kabir Khan also tweeted about the release of the trailer and said, “It’s #TubelightTrailer Day! Tune in at 8:59 PM on @starindia! @BeingSalmanKhan @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid @skfilmsofficial.”

Ever since ​Bhai jaan announced the release time of the trailer, Twitterati went crazy with their ‘Tubelight trailer day’ tweets. Well, this is not the first time that we have witnessed such excitement among the social media users for Bollywood​ Sultan’s​​​​ upcoming release. Earlier too the social media was flooded with #Tubelight posts. The makers of the film succeeded in keeping the buzz around this Salman Khan starrer alive. First the teaser, then the Radio Song and if these were not enough to intrigue the audience, they also released ​”​Tubelight Ki Making Ka Teaser​”​.

The official Twitter handle of the film​,​Tubelight posted a series of videos and photos of fans overtaken by the Tubelight fever. Some of the pictures showed boys getting a new hairdo with Tubelight written on their scalp. In others, the fans are seen celebrating the arrival of the trailer like a festival.

The trailer will initially be aired on Star Channels and later be streamed online on YouTube and other social media sites.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd