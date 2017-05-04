Latest News

Tubelight teaser: Salman Khan fans have lots to cheer about

Tubelight teaser has Salman Khan playing a straight-laced character who shares a special relationship with a little boy. Some shades of Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

Tubelight, Tubelight teaser, Salman Khan, Salman Khan image, tubelight image Tubelight teaser: If Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan had Salman Khan dealing with India-Pakistan tensions, Tubelight teaser shows Bhai is up against war.

A Salman Khan film is nothing less than a festival for his legion of fans. And Tubelight, the actor’s third outing with director Kabir Khan, is a special one at that. As Tubelight teaser landed on Thursday night, here’s what we have learnt: the actor is yet again playing a simple man with a heart of gold, he again has a child actor (Matin Rey Tangu) as his foil and the story pits a man against insurmountable odds.

If Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan had Salman dealing with India-Pakistan tensions, Tubelight teaser shows Bhai is up against war. The film is set against India-China war backdrop but it fails to taint the innocence of his character. Salman, said to be paying a specially abled character, is seen as an armyman and then not. But what stays throughout is the smile on Salman’s face and that button-down straightlaced shirt.

The film also stars Sohail Khan, Salman’s brother, returning to the silver screen. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu makes her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. It is also one of the last few films of veteran actor Om Puri who died earlier this year. The film has quotable dialogues too, here is one: “Yakeen tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai to full light kar deta hai.”

Tubelight releases on July 23 and will release on Eid weekend. What the Tubelight teaser didn’t have was a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, who is playing a cameo in the film. We hope Tubelight trailer, which comes out later this month, can remedy that.

