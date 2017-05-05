Tubelight teaser reactions: Salman Khan gets tight hugs, tears from fans. Industry calls it next blockbuster

Tubelight teaser has moved the fans and given Bollywood hope. The film has already been deemed the next blockbuster after Baahubali 2. Tubelight teaser has moved the fans and given Bollywood hope. The film has already been deemed the next blockbuster after Baahubali 2.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight teaser has had just the reaction we expected. Other than Rajinikanth, there are few stars who can expect such unconditional love from his fans as Bollywood’s Bhai inspires. As Tubelight teaser released on Thursday night, Salman fans took no time in taking to social media and feting him for delivering yet another blockbuster. Yes, they announced the film a hit with just the teaser out! But then, you cannot mess with Salman Khan fans. Before Tubelight, Salman Khan has delivered a string of multi-crore spinners and going by the reactions, Tubelight which brings brothers Salman and Sohail together will be no exception.

Watch: Salman Khan Tubelight teaser

Taking to Twitter, many wrote that they were crying when they saw the Tubelight teaser, which is high on emotions. Salman plays a specially abled character who seems to have some superpowers. However, the always smiling man seems to have lost his brother (played by Sohail Khan), who apparently went missing during the India-China war.

The Emotions are so real . My most favourite scene from Teaser. Already made me cry. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan #TubelightTeaser pic.twitter.com/Buf3EzV3FW — Tubelight 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@Salmans_Bae) May 4, 2017

#TubelightTeaser watched it for 26 times in last half hour… The storm of Best performance is coming from @BeingSalmanKhan — Kadiya Parthesh (@KadiyaParthesh) May 4, 2017

The one stand-out point for all Salman Khan fans is the innocence of the actor as portrayed by Tubelight teaser. “Portraying a kid like role with so much innocence. Bhai u already are a winner before release. Love u. Thnx @kabirkhankk !” one fan wrote. Another said, “TubelightTeaser this scene make me emotional… Teaser of teaser.”

Not just fans, the industry was in awe of the film too. Karan Johar was the first to react as he wrote, “This is what you call a tease! What a fab world and a promise of a brilliant film!”

This is what you call a tease! What a FAB world and a promise of a brilliant film!! @BeingSalmanKhan @kabirkhankk http://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017

The trailer got over one million views in two hours and was the top trend in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd