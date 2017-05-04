Tubelight teaser: Has Salman Khan delivered his most moving act with the perfect punchline ever? Watch video

Tubelight teaser: Salman Khan released the teaser of Tubelight. Tubelight teaser: Salman Khan released the teaser of Tubelight.

The Tubelight teaser has left us intrigued. The short teaser starring Salman Khan is awash with scenes of war, mountains and people. Going by the teaser, it seems that Salman Khan is somehow affected by war, yet goes on to pursue the life in its full glory. As the teaser unfolds, we watch the celluloid transforming from grey, gloomy landscapes of war zone to a young, fun Salman Khan enjoying life. We also get a glimpse of Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and leading lady Zhu Zhu. Was Salman Khan a soldier who got back to his country full of scars? Will Salman Khan be able to heal from the past scars of war? That’s the sort of questions you end up asking after watching the trailer.

Watch Tubelight teaser here:

It’s too early to predict anything but going by the teaser, the film surely raises curiosity. Kabir Khan’s film tries to say so many things in this short teaser that will make you watch it on a loop. There can also be heartbreak as Salman bonds with a Chinese kid and we also see a sombre Zhu Zhu. But, for Salman Khan fans, here’s the biggest treat of this teaser and it’s Salman Khan’s punchline that will leave you with mixed emotions: “Yakeen Ek Tubelight Ki Tarah Hota Hai, Der Se Jalta Hai, Lekin Jab Jalta Hai Toh Full light Kar Deta Hai. ( Belief is like a tube light, it takes the time to kindle. But when this fire kindles in you, it lights up the whole world).” Going by the teaser, one asks if Tubelight is Salman Khan’s most moving performance ever?

Before releasing the teaser, the makers of the film made sure to keep the buzz around their film alive by releasing several posters starring Salman Khan in his oh-so-adorable avatar. Salman himself has been teasing his fans with his new look every day ever since he announced the teaser release date.

Also read | Tubelight director Kabir Khan: I need to be able to support my politics off camera

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan make for a hit actor-director jodi. The duo has delivered superhits like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan together and going by the recently released teaser of their third collaboration, Tubelight, we expected nothing less from them this time as well. Tubelight is based on the 1962 Indo-China war. In the film, Salman is playing a specially abled character and has Chinese actor Zhu Zhu in the lead. The film has been shot in Ladakh and Manali.

The other major highlight of the film is a special appearance of Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen sharing the screen with friend Salman Khan almost after a decade. Salman’s brother, Sohail Khan, is also returning to the silver screen after a gap of seven years in Tubelight.

See the various posters of Tubelight shared by Salman Khan as he counted down to the teaser

However, Tubelight might not hit the screens in Pakistan as some local filmmakers have started a movement to stall the release of the film. The filmmakers along with the Film Distributors Association and the Film Producers Association want to ensure better business for Pakistani films during the Eid holidays.

Earlier photos from the sets of Salman Khan’s Tubelight

The trailer of the movie is scheduled to come out later in the month and the movie will hit the theatres on June 23, 2017.

