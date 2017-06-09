Tubelight song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: Rahat Ali Khan adds to Salman Khan’s sorrow of separation from brother Sohail. Watch video

Tubelight song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: Salman Khan feels helpless without his sibling Sohail Khan. Tubelight song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: Salman Khan feels helpless without his sibling Sohail Khan.

No matter how old you are, siblings always remain the greatest support in your life. You can always rely on them to stand by you and shield you from all kind of troubles. You tend to feel helpless when they are gone. Kabir Khan beautifully reflects the helplessness one feels when brothers are separated in the latest song “Tinka Tinka Dil Mera” from his film Tubelight. The song opens with a teary eyed Salman Khan waving goodbye to his brother Sohail Khan, who is leaving to join the army. The latter tries to cheer him up, by doing a funny act in a truck full of soldiers. No amount of consolation from Om Puri is able to fill up the emptiness within Salman Khan, as he watches his brother leave the hometown. He holds on to the hope that his brother will return safe and sound. The song has been beautifully shot in Ladakh. However, Salman Khan’s expressions were contradictory to the cheerful landscapes of Ladakh.

Salman Khan has teamed up with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan yet again for the third song of Kabir Khan’s film. The two have previously collaborated for popular songs like “Jag Ghoomeya” (Sultan), “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain” (Dabangg) and “Dagabaaz Re” (Dabangg 2). Sources close to the team have revealed that when they had released the audio of the song, fans went crazy and flooded social media platforms demanding to see the video “Tinka Tinka Dil Mera”.

The makers of Tubelight also revealed that the crew had spent the day riding bikes on the roads of Ladakh with Salman Khan. Director Kabir Khan and brother Sohail Khan too had joined him. Check out a photo from Ladakh here.

Tubelight marks the third collaboration of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan. The film has been produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan. It stars Salman, Sohail Khan and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23rd June, on the occasion of Eid.

