Tubelight song Nach Meri Jaan: Salman Khan is Aladdin to Sohail Khan’s djinn, watch video

Tubelight song Nach Meri Jaan: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are brothers-in-arms. Tubelight song Nach Meri Jaan: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are brothers-in-arms.

If Salman Khan is Aladdin, Sohail Khan is his djinn. If Salman Khan needs someone to complete him, it is Sohail Khan. In Tubelight, the Khan brothers transform into Bisht brothers, the Captain and his Bandhu. The film’s latest song Nach Meri Jaan is a celebration of this brotherhood, or Bhaihood as Salman and Sohail call it. Starring Salman and Sohail Khan, this track has been composed by Pritam and has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Salman Khan shared the song when he wrote, ” #NaachMeriJaan Laxman aur Bharat ke saath Celebrate Bhaihood,” while director Kabir Khan wrote, “The Bisht brothers are bringing out their Bhaihood in #NaachMeriJaan.”

Earlier, Salman celebrated this bhaihood when he took to Twitter and shared a childhood pic with Sohail, he wrote, “Bandhu @SohailKhan aur Captaan ka Bhaihood.” We have seen the two brothers working together earlier as well but Tubelight sure looks special. In fact, Salman Khan had said that he was in tears while he was dubbing emotional dialogues about his brother in the film.

Watch: Salman Khan in Tubelight song Naach Meri Jaan

This is the third collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman. Earlier, the two have given superhits such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tubelight’s first song, called Radio Song, was released before the film’s trailer and has been garnering applause ever since. Its hook step has become a favourite of Salman fans and many have uploaded videos on YouTube where we see them doing it.

Tubelight is loosely based on American film, Little Boy. While the original had a young child pining for his father to return home from war, here Salman plays a specially-abled man whose life revolves around his brother, played by Sohail Khan. When the India-China war begins, Sohail has to go away to war and how Salman’s character Laxman deals with this and tests his faith is what the film is all about. Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Tangu Rey also play important roles in the film. It is also the last film of Om Puri. Tubelight will release on Eid this year, July 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd