Tubelight song Naach Meri Jaan making: Salman Khan is a quick learner and needs little dance practice, watch video

Salman Khan is busy with a lot going on around his upcoming film Tubelight. The Kabir Khan directorial is hitting headlines for many reasons. And one out of many is the making video of the film’s recently released song “Naach Meri Jaan”, that has beautifully showcased the bond between the film’s lead actors Salman and his real life brother Sohail Khan. While we saw how this happy song brings out the strong connection these two brothers share, the making video explains more what all went behind the scenes.

When Tubelight’s song “Naach Meri Jaan” released, fans were delighted to see the interesting camaraderie between the Khan brothers. Just when they were wondering what went in its making, we have the song’s choreographer Shabina Khan talking about what she was asked to do in the song and how she made sure Salman and Sohail were in their elements.

Choreographer Shabina Khan confessed that she didn’t really had to put in a lot of effort to teach Salman and Sohail the dance steps. She said, “Salman Bhai rehearsal nahi karte everybody knows…he’s quick with his dancing and his style…toh ek baar set pe aake unhe slow bataya, dusri baar bataya, teesri baar he’s ready…he’s like that only. (Salman Khan does not rehearse much and everyone knows that. He’s quick with his dancing and his style. He just comes on the sets, see it a few times and he is ready…he’s like that only).” Considering Salman’s signature steps become an instant hit with his fans, it is rather interesting to see him learn the moves behind off the camera and how easy he learns it.

Watch Tubelight’s song Naach Meri Jaan making video here:

Kabir Khan, also shared the feeling he wanted to bring in the song. “Naach Meri Jaan” was released last week and it’s a super energetic number. But we still long to get a good glimpse of the film’s leading lady, Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. The film is Kabir Khan and Salman Khan’s third project after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Kabir has even managed to get Shah Rukh Khan on board for a cameo which means SRK and Salman will finally be reuniting on the big screen after a long gap. It is set to release on Salman’s favourite time of the year — the Eid weekend.

