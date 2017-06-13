Tubelight song Main Agar teaser: Meet Salman Khan’s love interest Zhu Zhu. Watch video

Salman Khan appears with Zhu Zhu for the first time in Main Agar song. Salman Khan appears with Zhu Zhu for the first time in Main Agar song.

So far, you’ve seen an emotional and chirpy version of Salman Khan’s character in Tubelight songs and trailer but now it is time to witness romance in Laxman Bisht Singh aka Tubelight’s life. The team of Tubelight just made Tuesday better by releasing the teaser of their upcoming song, Main Agar, sung by Atif Aslam. The song’s first line will instantly set your mood and you know that just like ‘Tu Joh Mila’ from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this song too will make you extremely emotional. But wait, what makes this song even more special is the fact that this is for the first time we would see Salman sharing the screen space with Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan directorial.

While we know that Tubelight is a story of two brothers, the Chinese actor plays an important role in the film. What importance does Zhu Zhu’s character hold in Laxman’s life is something we all want to know. The song has been composed by Pritam and sung by Atif Aslam. Interestingly, Atif is the second Pakistani artist who has lent his voice for a song in the album, the other being Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who sang Tinka Tinka.

Salman and Sohail have already begun promotions of their film. On television, they would appear on Sony’s special episode titled Super Night with Tubelight, which would be hosted by Sunil Grover. After Tubelight, Salman will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. Salman will also appear in Remo D Souza’s dance drama in which he would play the character of a father to a nine-year-old girl.

Watch Salman Khan’s Tubelight song Main Agar teaser:

