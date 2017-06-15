Tubelight song Main Agar: Matin Rey Tangu and Zhu Zhu comfort Salman Khan during worst of times, see video

Tubelight song”Main Agar”: The song explores Salman Khan’s bond with child actor Matin Rey Tangu and Chinese star Zhu Zhu. Tubelight song”Main Agar”: The song explores Salman Khan’s bond with child actor Matin Rey Tangu and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.

We have seen Salman Khan teary eyed on watching his brother Sohail Khan leave for war, and we have seen him get all cheerful in ‘Naach Meri Jaan’. Now, the makers of Tubelight have released their upcoming song, “Main Agar”, and the song beautifully explores Salman Khan’s bond with child actor Matin Rey Tangu and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.

Zhu Zhu’s moments with the Bollywood superstar hold your attention, but Matin and Salman relationship comforts your eyes, assuring you that amid all the tension, not all hope is lost. “Main Agar” gives viewers a chance to see the other side of romance. Sometimes, it isn’t all about dancing in the hills, because you are in love. Sometimes, love also means being there for each other at their worst time.

Earlier, Salman Khan had showered praises on Matin Rey Tangu, and after watching the song we understand why. Like Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Matin Rey Tangu steals the show with his simple and natural expressions. Each time he embraces Salman Khan, you too get a rush to give the innocent child a big hug, or anything that might comfort him.

"#MainAgar by @itsaadee is out now," said director Kabir Khan while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan only appears in Salman Khan’s memory. Thee actors are even seen riding magnificent looking horses.

Main Agar, has been sung by Atif Aslam and composed by Pritam. The video song has teased us enough and left us waiting desperately for the film, that will release on June 23rd.

Tubelight will mark Salman Khan’s first film in the year 2017. He will later be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel of his 2005 film, Ek Tha Tiger.

