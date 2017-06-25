Tubelight: Shah Rukh Khan’s magical act in Salman Khan film reminds us of Little Boy. Here is why

Shah Rukh Khan who does a cameo in Tubelight, plays a magician, Goga Pasha in the Salman Khan starrer. Shah Rukh Khan who does a cameo in Tubelight, plays a magician, Goga Pasha in the Salman Khan starrer.

While Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is getting love from the movie goers, it is having a tough time impressing the movie critics. But what remains the high point of the movie is Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan reunion on the big screen after a long gap of fifteen years. It is being said that Shah Rukh’s character brings a major twist in the film. But the big question remains what role is SRK exactly essaying in the film?

When the teaser of this Kabir Khan directorial was released, we realised that the film is inspired by Hollywood movie Little Boy that came out in 2015. And Salman is actually playing a role which was performed by a child in the original movie. For Shah Rukh, he is playing a magician, Goga Pasha in the film which has Indo-China war as its backdrop. He is playing a role which was portrayed by Ben Chaplin in the original film. It is Shah Rukh who gives Laxman Singh Bisht aka Salman Khan all the powers to help him search his brother Bharat who is a soldier fighting in the 1962 Sino-India war. After getting the powers, Salman regains his belief and becomes confident about getting his brother back.

To keep the excitement in the film intact, the makers of the film already gave a glimpse of Shah Rukh in the teaser though his face was kept under the wraps. Talking about the much-awaited scene, director Kabir Khan said, “Both of them (referring to Salman and Shah Rukh) are powerhouses and to see them after 20 years, it’s going to be a treat. You may or may not like the movie but that scene everybody will enjoy because first, it is a very important scene, it is a very sweet scene and secondly, shooting it was a treat.”

The two superstars who were considered to be arch rivals are best of friends now. During the promotions of Tubelight, Salman also revealed that it took him just a phone call to convince Shah Rukh to do the cameo in his film. “When Kabir narrated the subject to me, he said for this role we should get Shah Rukh. So, I called up Shah Rukh and told him, ‘In Tubelight, there’s this small’, and he cut me, saying, ‘It’s done’. He didn’t even let me complete the sentence. He just said ‘it’s done’,” Salman told the reporters.

