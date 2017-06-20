Tubelight: Shah Rukh Khan agreed for Tubelight even before Salman Khan could complete the sentence

Shah Rukh Khan is featuring in a cameo role in Tubelight. Shah Rukh Khan is featuring in a cameo role in Tubelight.

Salman Khan says it took just a phone call to convince Shah Rukh Khan to do a special appearance in his film Tubelight. The Kabir Khan-directed movie, which hits the theatres on June 23, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war.

While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The actor said the Shah Rukh didn’t even listen to the entire conversation before saying yes. “When Kabir narrated the subject to me, he said for this role we should get Shah Rukh. So, I called up Shah Rukh and told him, ‘In Tubelight, there’s this small’, and he cut me, saying, ‘It’s done’. He didn’t even let me complete the sentence. He just said ‘it’s done’,” Salman told reporters here.

The actor was speaking at a special event last night where they introduced child actor Matin Rey Tangu to the media. The five-year-old actor, who hails from Itanagar, plays an integral part in Tubelight. Salman said with Tubelight, Tangu will become as popular as Harshali Malhotra, his co-star in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy.

Watch | Tubelight video

The movie was recently in the news as its play-time has been reduced by 19 minutes. The film was as long as any other Kabir Khan film but the CBFC decided to reduce its screen time, making it the shortest film of Salman Khan in recent times. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war and Chinese star, Zhu Zhu is also starring in the film.

