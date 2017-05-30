Tubelight: Salman Khan made for one handsome child. His throwback photo with Sohail Khan is nostalgia itself

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have starred in films like Veer, Heroes, Hello and God Tussi Great Ho. They will soon be seen in Tubelight. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have starred in films like Veer, Heroes, Hello and God Tussi Great Ho. They will soon be seen in Tubelight.

Salman Khan’s bond with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail was thoroughly seen and enjoyed by one and all when the trio came on the 100th episode of Koffee With Karan season 5. They are a close-knit family and they’ve proved that time and again by standing with each other. And the brotherly love between Salman and Sohail has been utilised to the core by director Kabir Khan in his upcoming directorial, Tubelight. The two brothers are sharing screen space after seven years. They last co-starred in Veer. Salman has added to the nostalgia by sharing a throwback picture of them on Twitter.

Salman and Sohail have starred in films like Heroes, Hello and God Tussi Great Ho. Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, which is adapted from American film Little Boy, has Salman playing the title role while Sohail plays a soldier who gets caught in the war. The film is set in 1960s around the Indo-Sino war. The film’s trailer released few days back and has been winning hearts for the beautiful bond the two brothers show onscreen. They seem all set to take the audience on an emotional ride.

Salman took to Twitter and shared a childhood pic with Sohail. he wrote, “Bandhu @SohailKhan aur Captaan ka Bhaihood.”

Few days ago, Salman had also shared a video where we see him and Sohail playing with their nephew Ahil, son of their sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma. In the fun clip, we saw the actor challenging the little one by singing the title track of his last blockbuster Sultan. Ahil, who was in the arms of Sohail, landed some punches on Salman making the two men happy that their nephew was the strongest baby.

