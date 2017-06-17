Salman Khan got inspiration for his brotherly act in Tubelight from home and this photo is proof

Salman Khan will soon be seen sharing screen space with brother Sohail Khan in Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight. Salman Khan will soon be seen sharing screen space with brother Sohail Khan in Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight.

Salman Khan is a family man and he has proved it time and again. From his decision to never move out of his parent’s house, to taking time off to spend vacations with his near and dear ones, Salman knows how to balance his box office blockbusters and his personal life. Even his social media profiles are testimony to the fact that he loves to keep the sweet memories with his brothers close to his heart, and whenever he decides to share them in the form of throwback pictures and videos, it only makes his fans immensely happy. The Tubelight actor’s latest Instagram post is just another example of how much he loves them. This one has his younger brother Sohail Khan and brother in law Atul Agnihotri. Atul is the husband of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan.

Salman is all over the place right now. Blame it on the promotions of his upcoming big ticket film Tubelight which is just days away from release, or his massive fan following which never allows his name to fade from the news. And amid all this, he stole some time and shared an adorable click on Instagram with a caption, “Brothers and in law 😀” The candid picture shows the three men chilling. Whether they are colour coordinated or not cannot be judged, but the sepia look of the picture surely makes them look alike.

Tubelight is Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan’s third collaboration after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film stars Sohail Khan as his elder brother, apart from Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, and child actor Martin Ray Tengu. The film is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war, and the various stills which the filmmakers have released hints that the audience is in for an emotional tale of brotherly bond and love.

