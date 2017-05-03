Tubelight: Salman Khan shines bright as a curious student in the new poster. See pic

Salman Khan’s film teaser to be out tomorrow, on May 4. Salman Khan’s film teaser to be out tomorrow, on May 4.

Salman Khan’s film Tubelight teaser is just a day away, and we cannot stay calm. Even the filmmakers are making sure to keep the buzz around the film high by releasing some interesting glimpses of the film. After releasing a picture of Sohail and Salman together, Tubelight team has posted another picture in which we see an ultra-enthusiastic glowing Salman Khan, waving his hand to gain attention amidst a horde of people.

The innocent nature of Salman Khan’s character is obvious even though it is just a poster. A buttoned up sober blue shirt and a black sweater add to the sweet nature of the character.

The image was shared by Salman Khan, Kabir Khan and as well as the trade analyst Taran Adarsh on their respective Twitter accounts. Just like other films of Kabir Khan, this one too has a strong backstory and takes place with 1962 Sino-India War as its backdrop. The film, which is a historical war drama, also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in the lead role.

However, Tubelight might not hit the screens in Pakistan as some local filmmakers have started a movement to stall the release of the film. The filmmakers along with the Film Distributors Association and the Film Producers Association want to ensure better business for Pakistani films during the Eid holidays.

Also read | Salman Khan’s Tubelight might not release on Eid in Pakistan

Salman will also be seen working with the child actor, Martin Ray Tengu. Earlier, he had a good on-screen camaraderie with Harshali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. While in Bajrangi, we saw Salman being all protective about Harshali, we are keen to know about his relationship with Martin in Tubelight.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is set to release on Eid 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd