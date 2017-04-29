Tubelight: Salman Khan revealed the release date of its teaser and the countdown has begun, see pic

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.

The wait is finally over. Mark you calendars as in the next five days you will finally get to see what you’ve been waiting for – the teaser of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Tubelight. After a lot of speculations, finally the release date of its teaser was announced on Saturday. And it was done by none other than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood – Salman Khan. The actor took upon himself the responsibility of killing the curiosity of his fans who have been eagerly waiting to see more of the superstar in his new avatar.

Taking to Twitter, Salman posted a new poster of the film in which he is seen sitting in a train and waving, but the actor made it clear that he is not going anywhere, rather he is coming to meet his fans soon. “Kahin jaa nahi raha hoon, aap ke paas aa raha hoon. Bus 5 din mein! #5DaysForTubelightTeaser,” wrote Salman along with the poster.

Kahin jaa nahi raha hoon, aap ke paas aa raha hoon. Bus 5 din mein! #5DaysForTubelightTeaser pic.twitter.com/5n3d91JUEk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2017

Earlier, director Kabir Khan, who is teaming up with Salman for a third time after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, teased the fans with a short video of his film and said that the teaser will be out by April end. But looks like the makers decided to push the teaser release for a few days, to avoid its charm being subdued by the existing craze of Baahubali 2. The trailer of Salman Khan film will come in May.

Tubelight which has Indo-China war as its backdrop is scheduled for an Eid release. Until now the makers have given enough reasons to the movie buffs to keep them excited and hanging around for the day when this Salman Khan film will finally hit the theatres. Now that the release date of the teaser has been announced, we wonder whether we will get to see a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan who plays a cameo in the film or will it just be about Salman Khan. Watch this space for more.

