Tubelight: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan begin shooting together and here’s proof, see pics

Actor Nasir Khan shared some pictures from the sets of Tubelight with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Actor Nasir Khan shared some pictures from the sets of Tubelight with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

It can be called the big return of Bollywood’s Karan-Arjun onscreen. Years after they shared arclights together, looks like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have bowed to the pressure from their massive fan base and are set to appear together in Kabir Khan’s Eid release, Tubelight. The film has Salman Khan in the lead.

The fact that the two are finally on Tubelight’s sets together and are sharing screen space was confirmed by actor Nasir Khan on his official Twitter and Instagram pages. Nasir, who is the son of yesteryear legendary comedian Johnny Walker, is also a part of the film. He posted a collage of two pictures, each with the two Khans and captioned it, “With d 2 Kings of Indian Cinema… #tubelight #salmankhan #shahrukhkhan #srk #kings #Bollywood #cinema #NasirrKhan #Actor #ActorsLife.”

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to be seen together in Tubelight, after 10 years

After Salman and Shah Rukh buried their hatchet sometime back and began making public appearances together, including co-hosting an awards function together, speculations were rife about them teaming up for a film as well. The rumours were put to rest when it was revealed that SRK has agreed to do a cameo in Salman’s upcoming film Tubelight. The film is bringing back the team of Salman and director Kabir Khan.

Now, Nasir’s pictures straight from the sets of Tubelight only confirms the big news.

Check out the pictures here.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta had last week tweeted the news, though he removed the tweet later. He had posted on his Twitter account, “Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in…. hold your breath… Salman Khan’s Tubelight!!!!”

SRK is also slated to make an appearance on Salman’s ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 10, ahead of his new film, the Rahul Dholakia-directed Raees release over the Republic Day weekend. The duo recently shot for a promo for the two-episode segment.

Check out the Bigg Boss 10 special promo.

A source from the Bigg Boss 10 sets revealed that Salman-SRK shot at Mehboob studios and Shah Rukh came with wife Gauri and younger son AbRam. “Salman greeted him with a hug and made suggestions about improvising bits for the promo. Shah Rukh had to leave early for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film so the promo shoot was wrapped up in an hour,” adds the source.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd