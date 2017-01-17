Latest News

Tubelight: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are Karan-Arjun once more on Kabir Khan’s sets, see pic

Tubelight director Kabir Khan shared a picture of the call sheet that shows how Bollywood's 'Karan-Arjun' Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were welcomed on the sets amid drums and jugglers.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2017 1:19 pm
tubelight salman srk, tubelight shooting, kabir khan call sheet, kabir khan tubelight pics, tubelight kabir khan details, tubelight kabir khan, salman khan shah rukh khan, salman srk film together, salman shahrukh tubelight, tubelight news, tubelight pictures, tubelight on sets, srk salman shooting, slaman khan shahrukh shoot, tubelight srk cameo, tubelight shah rukh apecial appearance, tubelight srk, tubelight updates, tubelight salman kabir, bollywood news, indian express, indian express news Shah Rukh Khan is making a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight, which is being directed by Kabir Khan.

Forget Don or Singham, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen is probably the best comeback we have seen in a long time in Bollywood. With each passing day, buzz about Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo in Salman Khan’s big ticket film is gaining momentum. Just a day after we showed you images of the two superstars shooting for the Kabir Khan film, the director himself has shared something much more exciting from the floors.

Tubelight, which has been shooting for sometime now, is probably in its most thrilling schedule. SRK has joined its cast in Mumbai and had a rehearsal call “with drummers/jugglers/SFX.” Kabir Khan has shared a picture on Instagram of the call sheet when Karan-Arjun came on the set. It was nothing less than celebration, as the sheet reads “Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge…Asmaan ka seena cheer ke aayenge…”

salman-srk After Rakesh Roshan’s iconic film Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appeared in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

Putting an end to years of acrimony, Salman and SRK rekindled their friendship in 2014. Shah Rukh promoted his Dilwale in 2015 on Salman’s Bigg Boss, and is set to do the same for Raees next week. And in the midst of all this, the two Khans also hosted an award show recently. Now with Tubelight, it looks like the duo is heading in the right direction and might do a full-fledged film together soon.

Check out Kabir Khan’s post here.

 

According to reports, Shah Rukh will plays a magician in the film, which will have an Eid release this year. Tubelight is said to be based on the 1962 Indo-China war, and has Salman Khan playing the character of an army man. It also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha and Om Puri.

zhu zhu tubelight, zhu zhu salman khan, zhu zhu chinese actress, zhu zhu bollywood, zhu zhu kabir khan, zhu zhu salman tubelight, zhu zhu hindi film, zhu zhu india, bollywood news, tubelight news, salman khan tubelight, indian express, indian express news Chinese actor Zhu Zhu is playing the leading lady opposite Salman Khan in Tubelight.

The co-producer and Chief Operating Officer at Salman Khan Films, Amar Butala also hinted that SRK’s presence will spin ‘magic’ in the film. Butala tweeted, “When u have 2 of india’s biggest superstars on set it’s MAGIC! Thank u @iamsrk for making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf.”

Tubelight is said to be an adaptation of Hollywood film Little Boy, where the character Pepper was on the look-out for his father who had gone missing in war. A local priest encourages him to find his dad against all odds. So does that mean SRK is the one guiding Salman in Tubelight? That, we’ll have to wait and watch. The film is slated to release on July 26.

