Tubelight: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan are Karan-Arjun once more on Kabir Khan’s sets, see pic

Forget Don or Singham, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen is probably the best comeback we have seen in a long time in Bollywood. With each passing day, buzz about Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo in Salman Khan’s big ticket film is gaining momentum. Just a day after we showed you images of the two superstars shooting for the Kabir Khan film, the director himself has shared something much more exciting from the floors.

Tubelight, which has been shooting for sometime now, is probably in its most thrilling schedule. SRK has joined its cast in Mumbai and had a rehearsal call “with drummers/jugglers/SFX.” Kabir Khan has shared a picture on Instagram of the call sheet when Karan-Arjun came on the set. It was nothing less than celebration, as the sheet reads “Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge…Asmaan ka seena cheer ke aayenge…”

Putting an end to years of acrimony, Salman and SRK rekindled their friendship in 2014. Shah Rukh promoted his Dilwale in 2015 on Salman’s Bigg Boss, and is set to do the same for Raees next week. And in the midst of all this, the two Khans also hosted an award show recently. Now with Tubelight, it looks like the duo is heading in the right direction and might do a full-fledged film together soon.

According to reports, Shah Rukh will plays a magician in the film, which will have an Eid release this year. Tubelight is said to be based on the 1962 Indo-China war, and has Salman Khan playing the character of an army man. It also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha and Om Puri.

The co-producer and Chief Operating Officer at Salman Khan Films, Amar Butala also hinted that SRK’s presence will spin ‘magic’ in the film. Butala tweeted, “When u have 2 of india’s biggest superstars on set it’s MAGIC! Thank u @iamsrk for making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf.”

When u have 2 of india’s biggest superstars on set its MAGIC!Thank u @iamsrk 🙏🏻fr making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf — Amar Butala (@amarbutala) January 16, 2017

Tubelight is said to be an adaptation of Hollywood film Little Boy, where the character Pepper was on the look-out for his father who had gone missing in war. A local priest encourages him to find his dad against all odds. So does that mean SRK is the one guiding Salman in Tubelight? That, we’ll have to wait and watch. The film is slated to release on July 26.

