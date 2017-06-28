Tubelight: Salman Khan song ‘Radio’ gets Arabic twist and this version is better than the original. Watch video

Tubelight song ‘Radio’ has an Arabic version which has been sung by Douzi. Tubelight song ‘Radio’ has an Arabic version which has been sung by Douzi.

Salman Khan’s recent release Tubelight might not have been able to do well at the box office but the songs from the film are entertaining everyone. In fact, one of its track, “Radio”, is being loved by Salman’s fans in the Middle East and has got an Arabic version to it too.

Sung by Middle Eastern singer-songwriter Douzi, Arabic version was released by Sony Music Middle East on Wednesday, read a statement. Douzi has performed at many international concerts. The original song “Radio” is composed by Pritam and sung by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra.

“‘Radio’ has an ability to create an instant liking amongst fans. When the song was released with a grand event in Dubai, we knew we must create an Arabic version. Douzi’s voice is apt for the song and will definitely connect to all his fans in the Middle East,” said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director at Sony Music India.

Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu in the lead role, has not been able to impress the audience and has recorded the lowest box office collection in the last one decade as far as Salman’s Eid releases are concerned. This is for the third time when the 51-year-old actor collaborated with Kabir Khan. Their last release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had performed well at the box office while Tubelight failed to keep up the Eid trend of the superstar.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Salman might return Shah Rukh Khan’s favour, who played a cameo in Tubelight, by marking his presence in SRK’s next film with Aanand L Rai. Shah Rukh is set to play a dwarf in this movie. Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

