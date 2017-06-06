Salman Khan rejects reports of collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but says he is open to working with him

Salman Khan finally talks about his apparent collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman Khan finally talks about his apparent collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman Khan has refuted rumours that he is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project. The Sultan actor however said he is open to the idea of working with the filmmaker again. Asked about if he is doing a film with Bhansali, Salman told media here: “It’s a rumour… Don’t panic. However, after this, if he gets any idea, I am open.” The actor has collaborated with Bhansali in the past in successful films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Currently, Salman is busy promoting his Eid release Tubelight.

The two seemed to have a fallout of sorts during Saawariya, after which they did not collaborate on any project. However, Salman has been one of the first people to reach out to Bhansali when the sets of Padmavati were vandalised and Bhansali was attacked. Rumours of them discussing a script went abuzz after Bhansali apparently went to Salman’s residence to talk about the possibility of a project together.

Bhansali’s latest release Bajirao Mastani with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was also originally envisaged with Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. However, the pair’s break-up that time, made things difficult for Bhansali.

Salman is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Tubelight starring Sohail Khan and Chinese beauty Zhu Zhu. Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight is set to hit the theatres on June 25. Salman’s schedule is currently packed with four movies including Tiger Zinda Hai, sister Alvira Khan-Agnihotri’s untitled film, and Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3.

