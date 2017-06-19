Tubelight: Salman Khan’s new still shows his adorable ‘bhaigiri’ with brother Sohail Khan. See photo

Salman Khan and Sohail khan in a still from Tubelight. Salman Khan and Sohail khan in a still from Tubelight.

Salman Khan’s big Eid release Tubelight is being expected to be a sure shot tearjerker by critics and audiences alike. The Sultan actor’s spree of posting stills from the sets has been giving us a peek into what the film is going to be about and the relationship he is going to share with his co-stars. As claimed by director Kabir Khan earlier, the stills show Salman in a new light and it looks like the movie is actually going to change people’s opinion about Salman’s acting skills.

Salman took to Twitter to post a new still where he can be seen goofing around with brother Sohail Khan. Their camaraderie looks fresh and promising and is definite proof that the film is going to be a heart-touching tale about family ties and relationships. He captioned the picture as, “Bhaigiri ! #4DaysToTubelight @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid”. A few days earlier, Salman also shared a picture with Matin Rey Tangu, writing “Bonding Bonding… #Matin @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid”. After seeing Salman’s adorable chemistry with child actor Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we are all looking forward to watching his equation with Matin.

Kabir Khan has promised moments of laughter and tears in Tubelight, and we cannot wait to know the story of Laxman Singh Bisht. Apart from Salman, Tubelight also stars Zhu Zhu and Om Puri. With just four days to the release of the film on June 23, the buzz and excitement is at its peak. Well this Eid, we hope Salman leaves his fans truly amazed and makes it a real ‘Tubelight Ki Eid’.

