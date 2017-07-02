Tubelight: Salman Khan and child actor Matin Rey Tangu pose in matching clothes. They are Bollywood’s new besties, see photo

Stars of Tubelight, Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan pose for a photograph. Stars of Tubelight, Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan pose for a photograph.

For various reasons, Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu have become the most adorable duo in B-town. The child actor hailing from Itanagar totally stole every moment in Kabir Khan’s film, Tubelight. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is already a child superstar. He’s got style, class and every efficiency required to keep a film running. Matin Rey Tangu is one of the reasons that ensured that Tubelight doesn’t turn into a disaster. Now Matin is set to share screen space with Salman again, this time he is posing with the superstar in matching leather jackets in a photo. And this time too, he is stealing all the attention.

Salman Khan’s film, Tubelight may have been struggling at the box office, but Matin Rey Tangu has managed to become a star already. The Sultan actor is known for being great with kids. His National Award winning film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan where he had shared the screen with Harshaali Malhotra, still remains one of his best works till date. Salman may be under a lot of criticism as an actor, but one cannot help but accept that he turns into a completely different person when he is surrounded by kids. The superstar manages to bring out another kind of charm, that will make you wish that he was your uncle or dad.

Check out the photo shared by a fan club of Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu.

On the work front, Salman Khan is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to his 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger. He will be reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif for the film. It will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who had previously teamed up with him for 2016 film, Sultan.

