Tubelight: Salman Khan’s little co-star Matin Rey Tangu is an expert at promoting his film. Watch video

Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu are coming to theatres near you. Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu are coming to theatres near you.

Looks like just being around Salman Khan, Tubelight child actor Matin Rey Tangu managed to grasp all the knacks of how to meet and greet the media and how to promote his film. Until now, the world was waiting to see Salman in Tubelight, but after seeing Martin, things have changed. Matin joined Salman for a promotional just for a day in Mumbai, but the little boy managed to win many hearts, all credit goes to his cuteness and energetic aura. Now, the little one has appeared in a video posted by the team of Tubelight in which he informs the audience that his film is just three days away from the release.

The video also features a scene from the film in which Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, Matin and Salman share a cute moment. Salman offers Matin an ice-cream, and with the same messy hands, Salman gives a hand shake to Zhu Zhu. Looking at his innocence, Zhu Zhu breaks into a laughter. Salman also gave a sneak peak into the shoot locales of Tubelight. The film has been extensively shot in Manali.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming film, Salman said that Matin used to complain on the set that he did not enjoy shooting as he wanted to be a chef. When Salman asked his young co-star to tell the media what he wanted to become in future, the kid said, “I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya (Now I have become an actor so I will continue). I will cook in free time,” he added.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Sohail Khan, who plays the role of Salman’s brother in the film. The film would release on June 23.

