Tubelight: Salman Khan just became an emoji and he is lightening up Twitter

Attention all Salman Khan fans. Now you have your favourite superstar Salman as an emoji and you can obsess over him in your various tweets. The team of Salman’s upcoming film Tubelight has come up with an interesting promotional stunt. A new emoji of Salman Khan as Laxman of Tubelight has been added on the microblogging site and the innocence on Salman’s face will make the many users of Twitter connect to his character immediately.

Retweeting Kabir Khan who divulged the details about the new emoji, Salman Khan wrote, “@kabirkhankk Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh #TubelightKiEid emoji! @TubelightKiEid @amarbutala @TwitterIndia.” Though this has been a popular trend in the west to promote movies and TV shows, Tubelight is the first Bollywood movie to have its character emoji.

Kabir Khan who has teamed up with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood for the third time after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, tweeted, “Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan @TwitterIndia.” Well, the new emoji is not the only gift to the Salman Khan fans from the makers of Tubelight. It’s first song “Sajan Radio” will also be released today. Since Salman is busy shooting for his next, Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif in Dubai, the song launch will take place there only.

Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan@TwitterIndia — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) May 16, 2017

Watch Tubelight teaser here:

Until now the makers of the film have succeeded in keeping the movie buffs curious for the film which is an official adaptation of 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy. From the various posters to little sneak peeks into the film all have left the audience spellbound. And now the wait is on for May 24, when the trailer of this war film will land on our screens.

Set against the backdrop of India-China war, the film also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu in pivotal roles. Adding to the star power of the film is a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film releases on July 23 around the Eid weekend.

