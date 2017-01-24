Tubelight: Salman Khan introduces his li’l co-star Matin Rey Tangu. See pics

Tubelight: Salman Khan shared two images with his li’l co-star Matin Rey Tangu. Tubelight: Salman Khan shared two images with his li’l co-star Matin Rey Tangu.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight has been making news since the day it was announced. Riding on a success wave, the actor is also ensuring his fans are updated of what’s new regarding the Kabir Khan directorial. The recent post of Salman has brought a smile on our faces as he has introduced us to his young co-star in the film, Matin Rey Tangu.

Salman shared two images with this li’l munchkin. The two posts already show the duo in different moods. In the first one, we could not see Matin’s face as he is hugging the actor, and probable in the middle of an emotional scene. Salman captioned it as, “Backed by Matin Rey Tangu”. In Salman’s second post, we got to see the lil actor and Salman is seen smiling along with Matin.

Other than Salman and Matin, the film star Chinese star Zhu Zhu, Salman’s brother Sohail and late actor Om Puri.

Watch | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Panic Response On Who Is Better One-Take Actor – Salman Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan

See Salman Khan’s li’l co-star Matin Rey Tangu in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight:

Introducing Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/XLBD80Fu9F — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017

Backed by Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/e64i4ynlFt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017

But, this is not the first time Salman will be seen with a child actor in an important role. We just have to mention Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra as Shahida alias Munni, a speech-impaired girl from Pakistan lost in India with no way to get back home.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was also directed by Kabir Khan and thus these photos of Salman and Matin has made us all the more excited to see what magic this jodi will bring for us on screen.

Also read | Tubelight: Salman Khan gave Chinese co-star Zhu Zhu this special gift, see pic

Also, in Tubelight, Bollywood’s two Khans — Salman and Shah Rukh — will be seen sharing screen after years. Recently, we saw pictures from Tubelight sets where both the actors were present — SRK with a tattoo on his face. The director shared a picture on Instagram of the call sheet when Karan-Arjun came on the set. It was nothing less than celebration, as the sheet reads, “Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge…Asmaan ka seena cheer ke aayenge…”

Tubelight marks the third collaboration of Salman and director Kabir, who have previously worked on blockbusters Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. But having SRK in a cameo makes the film all the more special.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd