Tubelight: Salman Khan’s final salute for his big release tomorrow, see photos

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Tubelight, is all set for a bumper release tomorrow. While the star has been busy doing a countdown for the movie’s launch on his official Twitter handle, we are in complete awe of the stills he has been sharing. The pictures exploring his relationship with his co-stars in the movie are a definite proof of the movie being a heart-touching tale about a simple man and his family. Be it Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan or Matin Rey Tangu, Salman has shared his ‘bonding’ and ‘bhaigiri’ pictures with everyone, promising us moments of laughter and tears.
In his latest tweet, he shared the final look with the caption, “I salute you! #TubelightTomorrow @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid”. He also shared a picturesque view of Manali with Matin Rey Tangu writing, “Beautiful Manali ! 👌 #2DaysToTubelight @TubelightKiEid @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala.”
In the latest dialogue promo, Salman was seen moving a mountain, sparking off rumours of his character Laxman possessing superpowers. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war and Salman’s Chinese co-star in the film is actor Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut. However, Zhu Zhu hasn’t made a trip to India for promotions yet.
See a few posts done by Tubelight star Salman Khan:
I salute you! #TubelightTomorrow@SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/9oWCIbsFAC
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2017
Beautiful Manali ! 👌 #2DaysToTubelight@TubelightKiEid @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala pic.twitter.com/YPg48l0RDA
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 21, 2017
Having a great time with the kids ! 😇 #3DaysToTubelight @TubelightKiEid @amarbutala @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com/oexHkvca6X
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2017
Bhaigiri ! 💪 #4DaysToTubelight@SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/h4ZJnZSIK3
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 19, 2017
Take care, God bless! #5DaysToTubelight@SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/vOiqkPd2eK
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 18, 2017
Bonding Bonding… #Matin @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/oGfFBsas56
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2017
Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Kem Cho, As-salamu alaykum 🙏 #Tubelight #Matin @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/Aenqvk0WM1
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 16, 2017
Zhu Zhu, what a beautiful Lady!! #Tubelight #MainAgar@kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid @sonymusicindia pic.twitter.com/IoZC0vUmLW
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 15, 2017
Ice cream break! #Tubelight @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/Eoa6LDK7TQ
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2017
Main aur mera matin #Tubelight@TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com/JBBv3WNJ1r
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 13, 2017
Check him out… #Tubelight@TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com/KNnEHRHKvD
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2017
Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also appears for a cameo in the movie and late actor Om Puri is also a part of the film. Going by Salman’s regular updates and the buzz around its release, Tubelight looks like a blockbuster-in-making. Guess we will have to wait another day to know the entire story.
