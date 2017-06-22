Tubelight: Salman Khan’s final salute for his big release tomorrow, see photos

Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming release Tubelight. Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming release Tubelight.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Tubelight, is all set for a bumper release tomorrow. While the star has been busy doing a countdown for the movie’s launch on his official Twitter handle, we are in complete awe of the stills he has been sharing. The pictures exploring his relationship with his co-stars in the movie are a definite proof of the movie being a heart-touching tale about a simple man and his family. Be it Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan or Matin Rey Tangu, Salman has shared his ‘bonding’ and ‘bhaigiri’ pictures with everyone, promising us moments of laughter and tears.

In his latest tweet, he shared the final look with the caption, “I salute you! #TubelightTomorrow @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid”. He also shared a picturesque view of Manali with Matin Rey Tangu writing, “Beautiful Manali ! 👌 #2DaysToTubelight @TubelightKiEid @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala.”

In the latest dialogue promo, Salman was seen moving a mountain, sparking off rumours of his character Laxman possessing superpowers. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war and Salman’s Chinese co-star in the film is actor Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut. However, Zhu Zhu hasn’t made a trip to India for promotions yet.

See a few posts done by Tubelight star Salman Khan:

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also appears for a cameo in the movie and late actor Om Puri is also a part of the film. Going by Salman’s regular updates and the buzz around its release, Tubelight looks like a blockbuster-in-making. Guess we will have to wait another day to know the entire story.

