Tubelight: Salman Khan film’s real heroes are Matin Rey Tangu, Om Puri and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Tubelight: Matin Rey Tangu, OM Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub saved Salman Khan's Tubelight.

‘Gadhey kisko bola bey?’ (Whom are you calling a donkey?)… It was at this exact moment when child actor Matin Rey Tangu won our hearts, and reassured us that Tubelight won’t be a complete tedious journey of watching Salman Khan failing at his attempts to mimic Tom Hanks from Forrest Gump. Even the cameo of the other superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, stood nowhere compared to this natural moment. With shiny black hair, the moon-faced child actor managed to swiftly replace Salman Khan. Even while hailing, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” his voice had more strength, (enough to scare a cattle), than the superstar himself.

The theme of the film began with brotherhood, we get a glimpse of Laxman (Salman Khan) and Bharat (Sohail Khan) bonding with each other through the song “Naach Meri Jaan”. Soon Matin entered the screen and changed our mood when he innocently stared at nature while looking at it from the window of his car. Calling Matin a child superstar would be apt because he already has everything one needs to steal the attention of the audience. Every time he puts his arms on Laxman’s shoulder, he is a stud. At the same time, this kid manages to break our heart when he comes running to Laxman helplessly for help. With just a few expressions, Matin sublimated everything that the film tried to say. He became a victim of hatred before he even knew it.

Meanwhile, it was great seeing Om Puri again munching his watermelon while sharing the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Much like his approach to Laxman, he served as a consolation to the viewers who by then got tired of Salman Khan and his constipated expression. In an otherwise flat film, Om Puri served as an emotion, a hope that kept you seated for the rest of the film.

Amidst this, the man who played a vital role in keeping the film alive was Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Quite skillfully he represented everything that is wrong with the society. You tend to develop a negative feeling towards him, but he happens to be the most real character in Tubelight. Logic is the last thing on his mind, and violence is first. He is everything the world becomes when crisis strikes. It is his negativity that largely has an impact on the film, and helps to develop a deeper bond between Guo and Laxman.

It was these characters, who actually saved Kabir Khan from turning Tubelight into a complete disaster.

