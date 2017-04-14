Tubelight: Salman Khan film’s trailer is just weeks away. Here’s when it’ll be out

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have worked together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have worked together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight is set for an Eid release this year. However, makers have not released a teaser or a trailer yet. Director Kabir Khan opened up about his plans for the film. In an interview with DNA, Kabir said that the trailer of the film will get released in May next month. “We are first going to release the teaser which will be out by the end of April and that will be followed by the trailer in May. People ask me why we are releasing the trailer so late. I’m one of those people who doesn’t believe in those extended periods of marketing but only closer to the release,” Kabir said.

There is a trend to release trailers and teaser much ahead of a film’s release. However, Kabir doesn’t agree on the same.“I don’t believe in going berserk with marketing. As long as you are able to get your message out and tell the people you are coming on a certain date and make people aware of that, it’s more than enough. We will have a teaser and then, the trailer. I won’t tell you the message now. Let people discover through the trailer what message we want to convey,” Kabir was quoted in the interview.

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have worked together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. The audience is surely expecting a blockbuster from Kabir and Salman. When asked if film’s leading lady Zhu Zhu will come to a country to promote the film, Kabir replied positively. “Zhu Zhu will also come down to India for a certain period of time to promote the film,” said Kabir.

Kabir Khan has also announced an original war web series The Forgotten Army in collaboration with Amazon India. Kabir said, “The Forgotten Army is set during World War II, but it also has a contemporary track. Tubelight is based in 1962 and is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war. It is tougher working on a period film because more attention has to be given to detail… you have to do thorough research. You have to pay attention to clothes, settings, etc. So yes, in that sense, it does definitely take more homework. But having said that, it’s ultimately your storytelling, so it’s exciting.”

