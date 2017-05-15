Tubelight: Salman Khan film’s The Radio Song will be launched in Dubai, see photos

The Radio song is inspired by 60’s and was shot on a large scale. The Radio song is inspired by 60’s and was shot on a large scale.

Tubelight’s first song, The Radio Song, will be launched in Dubai on May 16. Salman Khan, who missed the fan screening in India as he is busy shooting Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai, will launch the song. The actor insisted on launching the song there as he doesn’t want to delay Ali Abbas Zafar’s film schedule.

The Radio song is inspired by 60’s and was shot on a large scale. Kabir Khan wanted to shoot the song in a town square typical of that era. Makers converted three acres of Film City into fictional town Jagatpura. The song was picturised on 1000 dancers, a statement released by makers said.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan said that film is an official adaptation of Hollywood film Little Boy. “The film is an official adaptation of this small American film, Little Boy. We bought its short rights. We like the idea of the story. Of course, the film is different. But we wanted to adapt it in our historical context, in the context of the movie,” Kabir told indianexpress.com.

The director also said that he will not take the pressure of Baahubali 2’s success. Kabir said, “We can’t take the pressure of Baahubali 2. If our film makes that much, it will be great but we are not moving ahead with that pressure in mind.” The preview of the song in India was attended by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been sung by Amit Mishra and Kamaal Khan. Remo D’Souza has choreographed the Salman Khan starrer song.

