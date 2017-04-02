Tubelight: Salman Khan film’s release date out and it is just months away

After delivering blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have collaborated for the second time for this film. After delivering blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have collaborated for the second time for this film.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Sino-India war. After delivering blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have collaborated for the second time for this film. And while fans wait for any news from the sets of Tubelight, the latest one will make them happy. The much-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2017.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same. He tweeted, “Gear up Salman Khan fans… #Tubelight release date finalised: 23 June 2017… Kabir Khan – Salman Khan back after #BajrangiBhaijaan.” The film also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu as its leading lady.

Kabir Khan who has directed Tubelight is busy with its post-production work. Kabir during an event said, “We are editing the film. We will soon release the look and trailer of the film.” Speculations are also rife that Salman Khan also wanted to hold the first trial of Tubelight exclusively for his co-actor Zhu Zhu and her family.

Kabir also spoke about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reuniting for Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The director said that the film’s sequel will be as exciting as the first part. Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. “I am very happy that the second journey of Tiger has started. It is good to see Salman and Katrina together. And Ali Abbas Zafar has chosen some beautiful locations to continue with what we had done. It will be as exciting if not more (than the first part),” Kabir told PTI.

