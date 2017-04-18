Tubelight: Salman Khan film’s promo just landed and Kabir Khan has this major reveal, watch video

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, who earlier collaborated on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, are gearing up for the promotions of their next venture, Tubelight. Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, who earlier collaborated on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, are gearing up for the promotions of their next venture, Tubelight.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight’s teaser can land anytime soon. Director Kabir Khan earlier said that the teaser will come at the end of this month. Kabir took to Twitter and teased fans with this message: It all begins today for #Tubelight. Kabir also wrote on Twitter, “Eid manao Tubelight ke saath! Follow @TubelightKiEid! #TubelightKiEid @BeingSalmanKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala http://bit.ly/TubelightKiEid.” Tubelight is all set for Eid release this year. The trailer of Salman Khan film will come in May.

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, who earlier collaborated on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, are gearing up for the promotions of their next venture, Tubelight. The two recently met in Salman Khan’s galaxy apartments and racked their brains for some ideas to start promotions. The duo is planning to bring kids on board for promoting the film. Young kids from Galaxy Apartments, the Bandra building where Salman stays with his family, will give voice-overs in the teaser. Kabir confirmed the same in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

It all begins today for #Tubelight… 🙂👍🏼 — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) April 18, 2017

“Salman and I decided to use a chorus by kids for the teasers but we didn’t want to get trained kids to do it. So he suggested we round up a bunch of kids from his building and do it in a fun way. He and I then spoke to the kids ranging from six to 11 years and took them to the studio where Salman explained to them what we are doing. We are using this chorus in the teaser logo as well as the teaser promo,” Kabir was quoted in the interview.

Also Read: Hanuman Da Damdaar trailer: Salman Khan gives Hanuman a Dabangg twist, watch video

“Salman really enjoys working with kids and has a special equation with them that he doesn’t often share with grown-ups. Even when we are shooting amongst thousands of spectators, he will always point to a kid, call him and spend time with him. That’s also one of the reasons Bajrangi Bhaijaan which revolved around Munni played by Harshali (Malhotra) happened; I knew he would have a special connect with the child,” Kabir added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd