Latest News

Tubelight: Salman Khan film has 3 songs, rights sold for Rs 20 crore

Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight to have just three songs, and the music rights have already been sold for a staggering amount

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 28, 2017 1:50 pm
Salman Khan, kabir khan, tubelight, tubelight salman khan, tubelight music rights, Salman, Salman Tubelight, tubelight, Kabir Khan, Salman Khan Tubelight, Salman Khan Kabir Khan, Salman Kabir Khan, Salman Tubelight movie, Salman Khan in Tubelight, Salman Kabir khan next, Salman Khan Kabir Khan movie, Salman Kabir tubelight, Zhu Zhu, Salman Khan Zhu Zhu, Tubelight heroine Zhu Zhu, zhu Zhu Tubelight leading lady, Entertainment Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have wrapped up their upcoming movie Tubelight.

Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, starring Salman Khan, is worth the wait. Why? Well, the film will have the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor-director duo returning with yet another exciting story but there is more to the film than the two Khans. Apparently, the film has sold its music rights for Rs 20 crore. Now you must be thinking what’s so special about it as a Salman Khan film is expected to make pre-release profits but the catch is that the film will have only three songs. These three songs are background scores, which will help the narrative of the story. Now, what’s so special about these songs which have been sold at such a whopping amount? The reason would soon be revealed when the film will hit the screens.

However, with this move, it seems like the director is going the Hollywood way and trying to change how Bollywood music is consumed by the Indian audience. It seems Tubelight has already inched towards being called a profitable project for both the actor and the director.

Also read | Tubelight: Here’s when trailer of Salman Khan’s film will be released

The film has been making news every now and then, creating curiosity among the films buffs. It would be for the first time that Salman would play the role of an army man and he will be seen sharing screen space with the Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.

Check out pictures from the sets of Tubelight: 

Salman khan, Kabir Khan, Tubelight, Salman Khan ilulia Vantur, Salman Khan Dalai Lama, Salman Khan Tubelight, Salman Khan Kabir Khan, Zhu Zhu, Salman Khan Ladakh, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Salman Khan Zhu Zhu, Entertainment, bollywood Salman Khan, Zhu Zhu, Tubelight, Tubelight film, actress Zhu Zhu, tubeligh actress Zhu Zhu, Zhu Zhu images, tublight actress images, tubelight actress, Salman tubelight actress pics, Tubelight cast, Salman Khan tubelight, Salman Khan film

Salman Khan, Salman, Tubelight, Salman Khan tubelight, Salman Tubelight, Salman Bullet, Salman Rides Bullet, Salman Rides Royal Enfield, Salman Khan in Manali, Salman tubelight shoot, Salman khan in tubelight, Kabir Khan, Tubelight Movie, Entertainment, indian express, indian express news

Salman Khan, Tubelight, Salman Khan tubelight, Salman, Salman tubelight, Salman Khan in tubelight, Tubelight movie, tubelight shoot, kabir khan next, Salman Khan river rafting, Salman tubelight shoot, Salman Khan in manali, Salman tubelight movie, Salman Khan news, Salman news, entertainment, indian express, indian express news

salman khan, salman khan tubelight, salman khan kabir khan, salman khan films

Salman Khan, Tubelight, Tubelight salman khan, salman khan Tubelight co star, Tubelight cast, Matin Rey Tangu, Matin Rey Tangu tubelight, Matin Rey Tangu salman, Tubelight shoot, Tubelight sets pics, salman khan kabir khan

And of course, how can the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo be missed? Kabir Khan has surely put in all the elements to make his film a blockbuster. But the important question is, will it break records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan? Let’s wait and watch. Meanwhile, Salman has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. Kabir Khan has announced that his next directorial project will be with Hrithik Roshan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 28: Latest News