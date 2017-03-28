Tubelight: Salman Khan film has 3 songs, rights sold for Rs 20 crore

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have wrapped up their upcoming movie Tubelight. Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have wrapped up their upcoming movie Tubelight.

Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, starring Salman Khan, is worth the wait. Why? Well, the film will have the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor-director duo returning with yet another exciting story but there is more to the film than the two Khans. Apparently, the film has sold its music rights for Rs 20 crore. Now you must be thinking what’s so special about it as a Salman Khan film is expected to make pre-release profits but the catch is that the film will have only three songs. These three songs are background scores, which will help the narrative of the story. Now, what’s so special about these songs which have been sold at such a whopping amount? The reason would soon be revealed when the film will hit the screens.

However, with this move, it seems like the director is going the Hollywood way and trying to change how Bollywood music is consumed by the Indian audience. It seems Tubelight has already inched towards being called a profitable project for both the actor and the director.

Also read | Tubelight: Here’s when trailer of Salman Khan’s film will be released

The film has been making news every now and then, creating curiosity among the films buffs. It would be for the first time that Salman would play the role of an army man and he will be seen sharing screen space with the Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.

Check out pictures from the sets of Tubelight:

And of course, how can the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo be missed? Kabir Khan has surely put in all the elements to make his film a blockbuster. But the important question is, will it break records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan? Let’s wait and watch. Meanwhile, Salman has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. Kabir Khan has announced that his next directorial project will be with Hrithik Roshan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd