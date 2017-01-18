Tubelight: Salman Khan gave Chinese co-star Zhu Zhu this special gift, see pic

Salman Khan has presented something special to his co-star, the beautiful Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, as Tubelight shoot is close to wrapping up. Salman Khan has presented something special to his co-star, the beautiful Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, as Tubelight shoot is close to wrapping up.

Salman Khan is known for making the newcomers in the industry feel comfortable and he goes out of his way to ensure his co-stars are treated in a special way. The Tubelight actor extended the same courtesy to his Chinese co-star Zhu Zhu who will be seen opposite him in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. Zhu Zhu seems to be quite impressed with Salman and sharing the image of the gift, she wrote, “From the khan of khans”. The gift is a beautiful Ganesha idol.

Zhu Zhu has already wrapped up her shoot for the film. Director Kabir Khan had shared an image from the set, posing with the beautiful Chinese actress, on her last day of the shoot and wrote, “And It’s a film wrap for the beautiful @zhuzhuclubheaven . We will miss you… #tubelight #behindthescenes #Eid2017.”

Zhu Zhu is making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight.

See the special gift Salmna Khan gave to his Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu:

Also see a few other pics of Zhu Zhu from Tubelight sets:

In Tubelight, Bollywood’s two Khans — Salman and Shah Rukh — will be seen sharing screen after years. With each passing day, the buzz about SRK making a cameo in Salman Khan’s big ticket film was gaining momentum. While we saw pictures from Tubelight sets where both the actors were present — SRK with a tattoo on his face — it was left to Kabir to confirm the news with a call sheet of the day. The director shared a picture on Instagram of the call sheet when Karan-Arjun came on the set. It was nothing less than celebration, as the sheet reads, “Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge…Asmaan ka seena cheer ke aayenge…”

Also, Kabir seems to be delighted to have SRK in his film and thus shared another post with the actor and wrote, “From giving me notes to study in college to now doing a cameo with @beingsalmankhan in my #tubelight Thank u @iamsrk 😊”

See Tubelight director Kabir Khan’s recent post about his film’s stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan:

Tubelight marks the third collaboration of Salman and director Kabir, who have previously worked on blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. But having SRK in a cameo makes the film all the more special.

