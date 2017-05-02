Tubelight: ‘Do bhai’ Salman Khan and Sohail Khan add to the madness ahead of its teaser release. See pic

Tubelight teaser to be out on May 4. Tubelight teaser to be out on May 4.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight teaser is just two days away from release but we can totally feel the madness as people, especially Salman fans, are talking about it every day, making it trend on social media. Now, Sohail Khan, Salman’s brother, has joined the madness of its release countdown. There were reports that Sohail would also be seen with Salman in the Kabir Khan directorial. However, no confirmation has been received as yet. But with this picture, the rumours have been put to rest. The brothers duo is coming back together after seven years. They earlier have shared the screen space in Mr and Mrs Khanna, God Tussi Great Ho, Veer and many others.

Salman shared the picture on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Do bhai aa rahe hain… BUS do din mein.”

Check out the poster:

More than anything else, we are waiting to see if the teaser would have a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan too. SRK has a special appearance and would be coming with Salman after a really long time. Recently, the two were seen together on the stage of Salman’s TV show Bigg Boss season 10, where Shah Rukh was present to promote Raees.

“It was great fun working on this film. I enjoyed working with him (Salman). He and Kabir share a great chemistry. As we know each other so it is always an advantage when we work together. It’s easy to communicate. There are times when we don’t rehearse and just do the scenes,” Sohail told PTI. The 47-year-old actor-filmmaker says his role in the movie is important but it’s more of Salman’s film.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and is based on the Sino-Indian war, which took place in 1962.

