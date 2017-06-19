Tubelight running time reduced, becomes shortest Salman Khan film in recent times

Tubelight: Directed by Kabir Khan, the Salman Khan film is going to release on June 23. Tubelight: Directed by Kabir Khan, the Salman Khan film is going to release on June 23.

Tubelight has been making news right from the day it was announced. And now that the release is just a few days away, there is no way that people won’t talk about Salman Khan and his film, which is an Eid gift this year. However, fans might get disappointing about one thing. The play-time of Tubelight has been reduced by 19 minutes. According to Bollywod Hungama, the film was as long as any other Kabir Khan film but the CBFC decided to reduce its screen time, making it the shortest film of Salman Khan in recent times. His previous releases Sultan was 2 hours 50 minutes long, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was 2 hours 43 minutes, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo a little over 3 hours long.

Earlier, there was news that the film’s playing-time would be of 2 hours and 35 minutes however, post its production, Tubelight was pruned down to 2 hours 16 minutes. The leading daily quotes a source saying, “Kabir Khan’s films are habitually lengthier than the stipulated 2 hours that the multiplex viewing audience favours. Kabir’s last film with Salman Khan – Bajrangi Bhaijaan was nearly 3 hours long, and it worked just fine. Tubelight was edited and readied at a playing-time of 2 hours and 35 minutes. But then for some reason they’ve now decided to prune down the film by 14 more minutes just a week before release.”

Meanwhile, Tubelight makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the hype around the film alive. Recently, the film grabbed headlines for becoming the first Bollywood film to launch an official channel on GIPHY, the world’s first and largest GIF search engine. GIPHY has previously worked with Hollywood Films like Moonlight, Finding Dory and Beauty & the Beast.

Now, Tubelight has also became the first Bollywood film to have its very own Facebook filter. The filter depicts an animated version of Salman Khan’s signature pair of shoes which are seen wrapped around his neck in the film. The filter can be accessed through any smartphone.

Well, it seems before it wins hearts at the box office, the producers are making sure to keep the audiences enticed on various platforms. Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23.

