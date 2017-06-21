Tubelight release date and shows details: Salman Khan film targets Eid weekend

Tubelight release date and shows details: Salman Khan’s this year’s Eid release is what all fans are waiting for, anxiously. Tubelight release date and shows details: Salman Khan’s this year’s Eid release is what all fans are waiting for, anxiously.

Are you a Salman Khan fan? If yes, then this Friday is certainly an important one for you. Salman’s much awaited film Tubelight is all set to hit the theatres on June 23. Salman’s this year’s Eid release is what all fans are waiting for, anxiously. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman is all set to impress us with this film where he plays a simple guy. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, or as everyone calls him, ‘Tubelight’.

Salman’s Tubelight will release across 9500-10000 screens worldwide. The domestic capping of screens for Tubelight is 6500 screens and 330 screens in the US and 215 screens in the UK alone. It will also be released in over 50 countries at the same time.

We also know that Tubelight will release in Pakistan too but the date of release is not yet confirmed. The reason why Tubelight may not release on June 23 in Pakistan as the Salman film is likely to pose serious competition to local films release on Eid. Two Pakistani films are slated to release around the same time — Yalghaar that is also getting an international premiere and another titled Sharaba.

Other than Pakistan, China too is a huge market for Bollywood films. Also Salman Khan’s Tubelight marks Bollywood debut of Chinese actor Zhu Zhu as the female lead in this film, and thus the buzz is that the film will have a massive release in China too.

As the wait to watch Tubeligh is so high, pre-booking of movie tickets is already on. Tubelight’s first show starts at about 8:30am and the last one is at 11:30pm. The show timing do vary from city to city and also as per the movie halls. The film is likely to release in the US and in the Middle East on Thursday.

Movie-goers, and all Salman Khan fans, have you booked your tickets for this Friday?

