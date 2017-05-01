Tubelight poster: Salman Khan is super impressed with co-actor Matin Rey Tangu. Here’s what he has to say

Tubelight poster: Salman Khan has a special message for child actor Matin Rey Tangu. Tubelight poster: Salman Khan has a special message for child actor Matin Rey Tangu.

Salman Khan who has been teasing his fans with posters of Tubelight for the past five days have now shared what we can call the first look of child actor Matin Rey Tangu. Matin, who hails from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, is one of the lead actors in Salman Khan’s film. Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, which has been making the right kind of noise ever since the project was announced, will be a historical war drama on the 1962 Sino-India War. “This little kid is my Man! 🤗 #3DaysForTubelightTeaser @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @SKFilmsOfficial @TubelightKiEid,” wrote Salman Khan while sharing the teaser poster on Twitter.

The film was shot in Leh, Manali and Mumbai. Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan reportedly share a great bond with each other. According to earlier reports in Bollywoodlife.com, the two were seen hand in hand while going to a party, where Oscar award winning, Chinese action star Jackie Chan was also invited.

Take a look at some of the pictures Salman Khan had shared previously!

Introducing Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/XLBD80Fu9F — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017

Backed by Matin Rey Tangu pic.twitter.com/e64i4ynlFt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017

Salman Khan is known to be the cool guy who is great with kids. We have seen the sweet father-like bond he shared with Harshaali Malhotra, in his 2015 hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Without delivering heavy dialogues, Harshaali had shone in the film with her sweet smile, and adorable head nodding. In Bajrangi Bhaijaan Harshaali played a mute girl, who hailed from Pakistan and crosses path with Bajrangi ( Salman Khan) in India.

We have the bond he shares with his own nephew, Aahil, son of Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma. We simply can’t wait to watch what Tubelight has in store for us. The teaser of Tubelight will be releasing on Thursday.

