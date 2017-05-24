Tubelight new stills: Not Salman Khan, but Sohail Khan is caught in a war-like situation. See photos

Brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are sharing the screen space in Tubelight after seven years. Brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are sharing the screen space in Tubelight after seven years.

A day before superstar Salman Khan unveils the trailer of Tubelight, the makers have released two fresh stills from the war drama that give a sneak-peek into the character of Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan who is also playing a pivotal role in the film.

Salman and Sohail are sharing the screen space after seven years. They last co-starred in Veer. In the pictures of Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, Sohail is seen as a soldier. The stills depict a war-like situation. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

In pursuit of authenticity, Kabir chose Leh and Ladakh as the locations for the war sequence, though the rocky terrains combined with high altitude posed challenges for the team to shoot.

A new still from Tubelight. A new still from Tubelight.

Hollywood action director Glenn Boswell, known for his work in films like Titanic, The Matrix and The Hobbit series, was roped in for Tubelight. Kabir flew in an entire international crew so that together they could tactfully polish this large scale conflict scene.

Tubelight’s official twitter handle also shared a picture with the caption, “Some adrenaline-pumping action sequences await all of you in the #TubelightTrailer!”

Tubelight, based on 2015 American war fantasy-drama film Little Boy, is produced by Salman. It also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, who is making her Bollywood debut. The film marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijan (2015). Tubelight is a reunion of sorts for the superstar as he comes back not only with his brother and Kabir, but also re-teams up with Shah Rukh Khan after 15 years. Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo in the movie. The two actors last co-starred in 2002 romantic drama, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Five years later, Shah Rukh’s Om Shanti Om saw Salman making an appearance but just in a song, which features many Bollywood actors.

Tubelight will release worldwide on Eid, June 25.

