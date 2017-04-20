Tubelight new poster: Salman Khan’s innocence meets a bloody war, see pic

Tubelight new poster: Salman Khan looks adorable in the new poster in Kabir Khan film. But the scenes of war have us intrigued! Tubelight new poster: Salman Khan looks adorable in the new poster in Kabir Khan film. But the scenes of war have us intrigued!

Salman Khan wears a buttoned-up check shirt, a half sleeved sweater and the expression of pure innocence in Tubelight’s latest poster. Bollywood’s Bhai is miles off as the actor transforms into yet another seedha-sadha man caught in the hubbub of real life. Whether it is Sultan’s Sultan Ali Khan or Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, Salman plays an innocent whom life puts in strange situations and difficult places. But there is nothing this man can achieve when he puts his mind to it. In Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, he will be caught in the midst of Indo-China war of 1962 according to reports and this poster is a giveaway.

Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team . pic.twitter.com/BXjkn0Xc9m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 20, 2017

Take your eyes off Salman’s smiling face and boots slung across his neck and you see a war in progress. Bombs go off and scenes of carnage are witnessed. Look closely and you can see Sohail Khan rushing towards the enemy with some kind of a armament in his hands. Tubelight will be bloodier than a usual Salman Khan film, that is for sure.

Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, “Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team.” The film’s tagline remains the same as we saw in the first poster, “Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai.”

While the script has been a closely guarded secret, there has been buzz that Salman plays a specially-abled character in the film and its title, Tubelight, may also indicate that. The actor will be seen opposite Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the film was shot in Ladakh and Manali.

Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team . pic.twitter.com/BXjkn0Xc9m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 20, 2017

Earlier photos from the sets of Salman Khan’s Tubelight

What’s more, we are again likely to see Salman surrounded by children in the film just like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In fact, the film’s first teaser is said to have a whole lot of children from Salman’s Galaxy Apartments in it. The film’s trailer will land later this month, may be with Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film is releasing on Eid this year and is already being tagged as the blockbuster of the year. Yesterday, the film’s first poster landed showing Salman’s back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd