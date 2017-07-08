Tubelight making of Goga: Kabir Khan shares memories of exchanging notes with Shah Rukh Khan in college, watch video

In Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reunited on the big screen after years. In Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reunited on the big screen after years.

In Tubelight, filmmaker Kabir Khan managed to reunite Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on screen after a long time. The two had previously worked together in popular films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to name a few. In the latest video released by Tubelight makers, Kabir Khan has expressed happiness in bringing the two superstars in one frame after so many years. Amidst this, we also learned that Shah Rukh had been Kabir’s senior when they both studied in Jamia Milia Islamia and often exchanged each other’s notes.

“There are not too many people who can come into your film and demand attention. So I think it really needs to be Shah Rukh and Salman agreed with me and said ‘yeah Shah Rukh would be a great choice. We approached Shah Rukh and I must say that he has been very sweet about it. He has been very close to Salman…and Shah Rukh and I have known each other since college days. Infact it’s something not many people know but he was my senior in film school, in Jamia and I studied from his notes.”

“Not many people know that I became a filmmaker because I was studying Shah Rukh’s notes. ” he added.

In Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan had played the role of a magician who gave Laxman (Salman Khan) a new kind of hope. He was a magician who planted the seed in Salman that he has the ability to move mountain with the power of hope or ‘yakeen’.

Talking about the scene where Gogo, played by SRK, the magician entered, the director said,” I think it;s a magical scene. I think firstly to see Shah Rukh and Salman in one frame together was pure magic for us. The entire crew had a blast while shooting that scene. That was shot over one night. The energy on the set was so palpable,” said Kabir Khan.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s famous appearance in Tubelight, Salman Khan is set to return the favour by making a cameo in his next film directed by Aanand L Rai. He is said to be a part of a song sequence.

