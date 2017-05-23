Tubelight Ki Making Ka Teaser: Salman Khan’s bonding with child actor Matin Rey Tangu is giving perfect Bajrangi Bhaijaan feels. Watch video

The trailer of Tubelight is set to release on May 25. The trailer of Tubelight is set to release on May 25.

The teaser of Tubelight was released to an astounding response. Now, days before the film’s official first trailer is revealed, the makers are teasing the fans a little more with a making of the teaser video. Salman Khan’s next big film, Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, is set to arrive at the superstar’s favourite weekend, Eid. And while the film’s teaser and first song “Radio Song” only hinted that everything around the film is just right, its new behind-the-scenes video shows the amount of fun its cast had on the sets.

Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war and is the official adaptation of a small American film, Little Boy. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and child artist Matin Rey Tangu. Giving the perfect feel of his bonding with Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman is at his best even in the making video having fun with Matin too. Also seen in the minute-long clip is his brother Sohail Khan, who plays an important role in Tubelight, along with glimpses of Zhu Zhu who is making her Bollywood debut.

Watch | Tubelight Ki Making Ka Teaser

The video basically introduces different people in Tubelight’s life (considering Tubelight is meant to be Salman Khan’s moniker). This includes Tubelight ka Bhai, Tubelight ka Dost and even Tubelight ka Director. In fact, the video itself is called “Tubelight Ki Making Ka Teaser!”

Tubelight’s first track “Radio Song” released last week. The celebratory number was a perfect dose of everything 60’s and the simple life in a small mountainous town. Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan had launched the song in a grand way in Dubai.

