Tubelight: Here’s when trailer of Salman Khan’s film will be released

Salman Khan has completed his much-awaited movie Tubelight. In fact, the actor is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif. Kabir Khan who has directed Tubelight is busy with post-production and recently revealed about the trailer release date of Tubelight.

Kabir Khan during an event said, ” We are editing the film. We will soon release the look and trailer of the film”. The speculations are also rife that Salman Khan also wanted to hold the first trial of Tubelight exclusively for his co-actor Zhu Zhu and her family. Zhu Zhu is a Chinese actress who is playing the lead actress in Tubelight.

Kabir also spoke about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif getting reunited for Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The director said that film’s sequel will be as exciting as the first part. Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. “I am very happy that the second journey of Tiger has started. It is good to see Salman and Katrina together. And Ali Abbas Zafar has chosen some beautiful locations to continue with what we had done. It will be as exciting if not more (than the first part),” Kabir told PTI.

The story of Ek Tha Tiger revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation and how Tiger’s ideology and principles change over the time. Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently said that his freinds and family keep him grounded.

