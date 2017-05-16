Tubelight first song The Radio Song: Salman Khan takes us back to the 60’s in this retro track. Watch video

Tubelight’s The Radio Song: Director Kabir Khan had recreated the fictional town of Jagatpura for the song in Mumbai itself. Tubelight’s The Radio Song: Director Kabir Khan had recreated the fictional town of Jagatpura for the song in Mumbai itself.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight is already in news. From its intriguing posters and behind-the-scene stills to the teaser and now its Twitter emoji, Tubelight is surely giving us all the right feels. And adding to the excitement is Tubelight’s first song titled “The Radio Song,” which released amid high expectations in Dubai today. Salman Khan is surely at his best in the track which is giving us a deja vu of the glorious 60’s. The song with a retro feel is an apt hint at what this Kabir Khan directorial has in store for the audience.

Seeing the video, we can understand that the character of Salman Khan has just got a good news and is celebrating it amid the residents of the place. He is dancing his way through the streets and with the people around, making the audience flow with him through the melodious song too.

Salman Khan shared The Radio Song on his Twitter page. Even the film’s official Twitter handle kept posting updates about the song launch in Dubai.

“The Radio Song” is set in a fictional town Jagatpura and it is heard that Kabir recreated the location in Mumbai itself since he wanted it to look natural and untouched by modernisation. In the song, we see Salman flaunting his innocent face and dancing with people who are dressed as the locals living in India’s mountainous terrain.

Watch | The Radio Song – Tubelight

The first stills of “The Radio Song” were already revealed by the makers sometime back. And now, with its release, the wait for the film’s full trailer is only getting difficult. The song was launched in Dubai as Salman is currently in Abu Dhabi shooting for his other upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Also Kabir was in Dubai to shoot a tourism film there starring Shah Rukh Khan. Hence, the place became a perfect launchpad for Tubelight’s first interesting track.

The celebratory song has 1000 dancers along with Salman. It is surely telling us how big and ambitious Kabir and Salman’s third collaboration Tubelight is going to be. The film is an official adaptation of a small American film, Little Boy, and also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war and will hit the theaters on Eid on June 25..

