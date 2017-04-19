Tubelight first poster: Salman Khan is back and poster shows Salman Khan’s back, see pic

Salman Khan unveiled the first poster of his film Tubelight on his social media account. Salman Khan unveiled the first poster of his film Tubelight on his social media account.

Salman Khan’s film is nothing short of a festival for his fans. Given the fact that his films mostly release on Eid, it melds two festivals into one. Tubelight, this Eid release, has started its slow march to release with the release of its first poster. The poster comes with a caption from the actor, “Kya tumhe yakeen hai ? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then ‘Back his Back’ .” The poster shows Salman Khan’s back as he is dressed in a suit and a cap and looking towards the hills.

Salman Khan’s back as the film’s first poster has become something of a motif. We saw a similar first poster for Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and we are seeing it again. Now, we sure would want to know the reason behind this, pun intended.

Check out Salman Khan’s tweet here:

Kya tumhe yakeen hai ? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then ‘Back his Back’ . pic.twitter.com/XxQCrOFu6U — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 19, 2017

See Prem Ratan Dhan Paiyo’s first poster here:

Tubelight has been directed by Kabir Khan and this is the third time that Kabir and Salman have collaborated together. They have earlier worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film’s female lead is Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. The film has Salman playing a specially abled character in the war film, which has been shot in Ladakh and Manali.

The film’s highlight is a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in the film. After their films in the 90s, it is the first time that the two Khans of Bollywood would be seen sharing the space on the big screen. Kabir had dropped this bombshell earlier and written, “From giving me notes to study in college to now doing a cameo with @beingsalmankhan in my #tubelight Thank u @iamsrk 😊.”

Watch short promo of Tubelight

On Tuesday, salman and Kabir had shared a short promo for the film. Salman had written, “Follow kiya ki nahi ? @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk @amarbutala #TubelightKiEid.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd