Tubelight: 8 hilarious moments from Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu’s live on Facebook

Tubelight Facebook live: Salman Khan takes a backseat, Matin Rey Tangu becomes the star. Tubelight Facebook live: Salman Khan takes a backseat, Matin Rey Tangu becomes the star.

Salman Khan knows that apart from him, it is Matin Rey Tangu who can attract the audience to the theatres as people are a fan of the little one’s cuteness. So, before the film releases this Friday, the actor held a small interaction with his fans and went live on Facebook to promote the Kabir Khan directorial. But funnily, it is Matin who stole the show. Earlier, in a video, Kabir had spoken about how Matin has the quality to become the centre of attraction and after watching the Facebook live, we totally agree with the director. The child actor said some hilarious things during the live chat, which left Salman in splits. In case you missed what happened, here are some excerpt:

When the coordinator asked why the film is titled Tubelight:

Salman: Because the character is a little dumb and understand things a bit slowly. He is very naive.

Matin: Tubelight isliye bolte hai kyun woh light deta hai warna sab andhera rehta. (We call him Tubelight because if we wouldn’t have Tubelight, there would be a lot of darkness around.)

Talking about the film:

Matin: Jab sab jal ja jal ja bolta tha na, humme shehanshah shehanshah sunta tha aur fir pata chala woh jal jaa jal jaa tha. (When everyone used to say Jal ja Jal ja, I used to hear shehanshah shehanshah.)

When Matin was too tired to answer questions. When Matin was too tired to answer questions.

How special is Tubelight for you:

Matin: Bohot special hai, hum dono bohot hit hoga. (It is very special. We both will be famous). Par two scene nahi dikhaya – jab hum gussa hokar ghar aagaya tha aur ek dialogue, wo nikaaldiya scene. (However, the film does not have my two scenes, one in which I leave in anger and another dialogue.)

Salman: (Surprised) He remembers all of his scenes.

By the way, for a while, Matin deviated from the topic and started to talk about Facebook live. He wanted to understand what does it mean and how it works. At this moment, Salman became a teacher for him and taught him about it.

Watch | Salman Khan and Matin Rey Tangu go live on Facebook:

When Matin interupted Salman as he was wishing Eid to his fans:

Tubelight is not given by Salman but god. God gave us rain and thunder, which gave us light. God gave us glass, wood, rubber and agar woh yeh nahi dete toh hum nange ghoom rahe hote (if he wouldn’t have been there, we would have been roaming around naked.) Kapda nahi milta aur patta ka kapda pehnna hota. Jingalala hoo hoo karna padta. (We would not have clothes and we would have to wear leaves to cover our body and Jingalala hoo hoo karna padta.)

When Matin danced on Radio song from Tubelight. When Matin danced on Radio song from Tubelight.

When Matin was asked if he has watched any Salman Khan film

Haan Dangal dekha hai (Yes, I have watched Dangal) nahi nahi Sultan dekha hai aur Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (No no, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.)

Matin on working with Salman

Theek hi kaam hora hai. (It was okay)

Matin also revealed his Eid plans. While Salman said he would be spending Eid with family like always, Matin said he would spend his Eid with Salman on pool side.

Well, there were performances by the kid too. He danced on Radio and Naach Meri Jaan from Tubelight, and by the way, imitated Salman right in front of him. Well, he got some guts. But yes, one thing is for sure. Tubelight fails or passes in audience verdict, Matin is a hit and would always be a star now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd