Tubelight director Kabir Khan to make an original war web series The Forgotten Army, based on Subhas Chandra Bose

Kabir Khan is all set to direct a new war epic series titled The Forgotten Army. It will be based on Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. Kabir Khan, who has directed films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kabul Express is thrilled with this development. “These are super exciting times for any content creator in India and I am elated to make my debut in the digital space with Amazon Prime Video’s India Original,” Kabir Khan said in a statement.

The Forgotten Army is a war epic that will touch many aspects of Indian National Army. The series is inspired by true events and will capture the struggle of men and women who fought for the independence of India as part of INA… Amazon Prime Video provides greater access to reach new and vast Indian audiences. They are also bringing in global talent and knowledge to collaborate with Indian scriptwriters and content creators to further hone their skills and know-how. I am excited to make this truly international series which has a scale and reach far greater than any Hindi film,” the director added.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan is busy with his next directorial venture Tubelight starring Salman Khan. During the event Kabir also spoke about Salman’s other project Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. “I am very happy that the second journey of Tiger has started. It is good to see Salman and Katrina together. And Ali Abbas Zafar has chosen some beautiful locations to continue with what we had done. It will be as exciting if not more (than the first part),” he said.

Tubelight will release on June 23, 2017. Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and tweeted, “Gear up Salman Khan fans… #Tubelight release date finalised: 23 June 2017… Kabir Khan – Salman Khan back after #BajrangiBhaijaan.” The film also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu as its leading lady.

