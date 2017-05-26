Tubelight director Kabir Khan: China war backdrop was required for the film

Kabir Khan’s war drama, Tubelight required the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war. Kabir Khan’s war drama, Tubelight required the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war.

Director Kabir Khan said his upcoming historical war drama Tubelight required the backdrop of the Indo-Sino war and even though the film is set in ’62s, it is relevant even today. When asked if the makers chose China war as the backdrop instead of Pakistan to avoid controversy, Salman jokingly said, “Release Bajrangi Bhaijaan again.”

Khan interrupted saying the story of Tubelight demanded the 1962 war backdrop.”We made Bajrangi Bhaijaan that had Pakistan as a backdrop, but there was no controversy around the film. That is not the reason (to avoid controversy so not included Pakistan angle in Tubelight).

“Every story requires a certain background and timeline. Tubelight required this film to be set in 1962. But there are other elements in the story. It’s a relevant story even in today’s time but we can’t reveal everything now.”

The Dabangg star said Tubelight is the story of two brothers essayed by him and Sohail Khan.

“Basically this story is about two brothers. One brother goes to war and other stays back and prays for the war to end so that his brother can come back. Now, whether his belief can actually bring back his brother or not is what the story is about,” Salman said.

Talking further about the plot of the film, Kabir said the film is about the Kumaon Regiment as it is one the active regiment on both the fronts of the war – east and west. Also starring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Om Puri, Tubelight is set to release this Eid.

