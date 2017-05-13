Tubelight: Did Salman Khan film’s teaser intrigue you? Wait for its trailer and first song in a few days

Tubelight trailer starring Salman Khan will be released on May 24. Tubelight trailer starring Salman Khan will be released on May 24.

Tubelight teaser created quite a stir on social media. The first look of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan’s new film has surely left the audience spellbound. While the teaser made us entranced, it also made us curious about the film. But a portion of the wait seems to end now as Tubelight trailer is all set to release on May 24. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted the news and wrote, “@BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #TubelightTrailer launch date announced. May 24th it is..” The film brings together Kabir Khan and Salman Khan for the third time and it is sure to create some ripple effect at the box office. Tubelight’s first song “Sajan Radio” will be released on May 16.

The song launch will take place in Dubai as Salman is shooting his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai there and is too busy to travel right now. Salman Khan film’s teaser has already crossed 18 million views on YouTube. Kabir Khan recently spoke to indianexpress.com about Tubelight and its anticipation among fans. The director said that he will not take the pressure of Baahubali 2. “We can’t take the pressure of Baahubali 2. If our film makes that much, it will be great but we are not moving ahead with that pressure in mind,” Kabir said.

Kabir also confirmed that Tubelight is an official adaptation of 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy. “The film is an official adaptation of this small American film, Little Boy. We bought its short rights. We like the idea of the story. Of course, the film is different. But we wanted to adapt it in our historical context, in the context of the movie,” Kabir added.

